MARK CHURCH: The logistics of the Quarantine Cup go way over my head. But I do understand the principle. Cricket. Entertainment. Distraction. Fun, at a time when fun is in such short supply...

QUARANTINE CUP: Sussex vs Kent - live at 5pm, Easter Sunday

It’s Tuesday.

Outside the sky is blue, the sun is shining and if I didn't know any better I would think everything is right with the world.

We all know it’s not, of course. In fact, we are batting on the toughest wicket you could ever imagine.

I absolutely understand those who say sport is really not that important at the moment. When you see the pictures of our frontline NHS staff working themselves into the ground trying to save lives, then a game of cricket does pale in comparison.

But sport is our distraction from the everyday. And in many ways it is now more important than ever.

My sport - like yours, I would imagine, given your patronage of this website - is cricket.

My job is cricket, too.

It’s the second week of April. Normally that means setting up camp at a county ground, insulated by every jumper I own, watching the first throes of the new season. Of the new summer.

I should not be writing this today. I should be at The Oval, taking in the first day of Surrey’s warm-up fixture against Middlesex.

But here I am. Shorts and a T-shirt. In my kitchen. Writing about computer games.

Sunday was meant to be the start of the County Championship campaign. What a perfect day on which to start the great competition.

Saturday night would have felt like Christmas Eve for so many of us. We would have woken up early and eager, keen to crack out of cricket hibernation and catch up with old friends.

For the players, there would have been a sense of nervous anticipation too. They would have gone to bed on Saturday very aware that a six-month odyssey was about to begin.

I would have been very excited, too. And nervous. And full of anticipation.

Because, lucky man that I am, cricket commentary is my work.

Even though Surrey were not scheduled to be playing in the first round of fixtures, I would have been giving my equipment a late fitness test, opening up a fresh notebook, and getting ready to return to the wireless and say “good morning”.

But now that’s not going to happen. And even though we all understand that it is the only decision that could be made, it’s still okay to feel sad. Because a major part of our lives is no longer there.

We will miss county cricket so very much.

That is why I am so excited by a competition which launches today, and might just fill that mighty gap.

When the announcement came that we would have no cricket until at least the end of May, I was desperate to find an alternative; some way of getting our great game played.

I have called famous moments from history with my daughter, and played out entire Test matches with my garden furniture, but still I want more.

“The Fiddler” having a hit and making final preparations for 2nd Test #gardencricket 🏏🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/utai0rFF8L — Mark Church (@backandacross) April 12, 2020

Mercifully, there are some very clever people out there, and thanks to The Cricketer we are about to enjoy live cricket once again.

The logistics of the Quarantine Cup - a tournament played on the PS4 and involving 11 first-team pros from the counties - go way over my head. But I do understand the principle.

Cricket. Entertainment. Distraction. Fun, at a time when fun is in short supply.

What The Cricketer have put together in such a short space of time is quite brilliant - a genuinely engaging, all-singing, all-dancing cricket competition - and I am thrilled to be part of a commentary box which includes some great names: Ali Mitchell, Dan Norcross, Henry Moeran, Adam Collins, Mel Farrell and Alex Hartley.

It begins on Sunday, with Tymal Mills and Sussex taking on Imran Qayyum and Kent.

Let’s be honest, it’s not going to be the same as the pilgrimage to your local county ground, but it might just raise a smile.

So on Easter Sunday at 5pm, have a watch.

It is cricket. Sort of. And at the moment, that is something I think we all need.