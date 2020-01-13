The Cricketer

Dwayne Bravo ready for first West Indies appearance since 2016 after T20I call-up

Bravo has been named in a 13-man squad for upcoming games against Ireland, having announced in December that he was to come out of international retirement in the shortest form of the game

bravo130101

The Cricketer | 13/01/2020 at 08:18

Dwayne Bravo is set to play his first T20I for more than three years after being recalled to the West Indies squad.

Bravo has been named in a 13-man squad for upcoming games against Ireland, having announced in December that he was to come out of international retirement in the shortest form of the game.

The allrounder's last match for his country was against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in September 2016.

Cricket West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said: "Dwayne Bravo was recalled with the specific intention of bolstering our ‘death’ bowling which was identified as an area that really needs improving. 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

"His record in this department speaks for itself.  He will also be able to act as a mentor to the other ‘death’ bowlers and lend his experience wherever needed."

Jason Holder has been rested, while Fabian Allen and Keemo Paul are injured and miss out, and Rovman Powell is recalled.

The selectors will add a 14th player on Monday.

West Indies T20I squads v Ireland: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh jr.

Comments

LOADING

ALL TEAMS

AFGHANISTAN

AUSTRALIA

BANGLADESH

ENGLAND

INDIA

IRELAND

NEW ZEALAND

PAKISTAN

SOUTH AFRICA

SRI LANKA

WEST INDIES

ZIMBABWE

FIXTURES/RESULTS

FIXTURES

RESULTS

LATEST NEWS

Stay up to date Sign up to our newsletter... SIGN UP

Thank You! Thank you for signing up

Edinburgh House, 170 Kennington Lane, London, SE115DP

website@thecricketer.com

Welcome to www.thecricketer.com - the online home of the world’s oldest cricket magazine. Breaking news, interviews, opinion and cricket goodness from every corner of our beautiful sport, from village green to national arena.