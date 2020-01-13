Dwayne Bravo ready for first West Indies appearance since 2016 after T20I call-up

Dwayne Bravo is set to play his first T20I for more than three years after being recalled to the West Indies squad.

Bravo has been named in a 13-man squad for upcoming games against Ireland, having announced in December that he was to come out of international retirement in the shortest form of the game.

The allrounder's last match for his country was against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in September 2016.

Cricket West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said: "Dwayne Bravo was recalled with the specific intention of bolstering our ‘death’ bowling which was identified as an area that really needs improving.

"His record in this department speaks for itself. He will also be able to act as a mentor to the other ‘death’ bowlers and lend his experience wherever needed."

Jason Holder has been rested, while Fabian Allen and Keemo Paul are injured and miss out, and Rovman Powell is recalled.

The selectors will add a 14th player on Monday.

West Indies T20I squads v Ireland: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh jr.