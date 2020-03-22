Eight arrested in India for breaking curfew by playing cricket

Many parts of the country have been asked to stay indoors for 14 hours on Sunday in the latest step to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Eight men have been arrested in India after defying a government-enforced curfew to play cricket.

The authorities detained the group, including a boy, following the offence at Kala Talao Maiden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked residents to remain indoors for 14 hours on Sunday.

"Action was taken against them for defying the prohibitory orders issued by the Thane Police Commissionerate. They also went against the 'Janata curfew' being observed to curb the spread of coronavirus," said a police official.

Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station registered the individuals as having contravened three laws of the Indian Penal Code. Those breaches included disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and public nuisance.

The move known as the 'Janata curfew' - held between 7am and 9pm on March 22 - was understood to be in preparation for additional social distancing measures in an effort to quell the spread of the coronavirus.

At the time of writing, India has 391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven people having died.

As countries across the world tighten the movements of the general public, sports stars have used social media to urge people to adhere to the advice.

Virat Kohli, the India captain, took to Twitter to write: “Let’s stay strong and fight the COVID1-9 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone.”