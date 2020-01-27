Sri Lanka ring changes as they announce Women's T20 World Cup squad

Allrounder Sathya Sandeepani is in line for her maiden cap as Chamari Atapattu leads a new-look Sri Lanka side to Australia for next month's tournament

Chamari Atapattu will captain Sri Lanka at next month's T20 World Cup, with the country making four changes to the squad that lost 3-0 to tournament hosts Australia in a T20 series late last year.

Sathya Sandeepani is the only uncapped player in the final 15-woman squad, earning her maiden call-up after impressing in October's Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Cup.

Teenage spinners Kavisha Dilhari and Umesha Thimashini are both recalled to the setup after last appearing for their country in February and March last year respectively, while Hasini Perera – a veteran of the 2014 and 2018 tournaments – makes a return after almost one year away from the international game.

Four players make way having failed to impress during September's fixtures in Australia, including stalwart members of the national team in allrounder Oshadi Ranasinghe and opener Yashoda Mendis. Inoshi Priyadharshani also misses out from the squad that participated in the 2018 edition of the tournament in the West Indies.

Sri Lanka will begintheir Group A campaign at the WACA in Perth, facing New Zealand and Australia on February 22 and 24 respectively. The side will then move onto Melbourne's Junction Oval to take on India and Bangladesh, though they do not have any international fixtures scheduled between today's announcement and their tournament opener.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi (vc), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Probodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Shashikala Siriwardene, Umesha Thimashini