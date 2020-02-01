Today at the U19 World Cup: Nigeria make history as West Indies remain on course for fifth place

The key battles for 13th and 15th are decided in South Africa as the placement matches begin

West Indies and Australia stay on collision course

This weekend is a literal jostle for position at the Under-19 World Cup. Each of the 16 teams will be placed come the final on February 9. What many might criticise as overkill, is actually an opportunity for players to test themselves against opponents they wouldn't normally encounter. It holds plenty of value.

While South Africa's campaign has been rather feeble - they were completely outclassed by Bangladesh in the quarter-finals - West Indies are still bearing the scars from their last eight loss to New Zealand.

They had the Kiwis eight down with 86 still needed from 91 balls but lost in calamitous circumstances. Naturally, for a team so young they are still asking, what if?

Indeed, it was the first thing man-of-the-match Matthew Patrick mentioned after his performance helped beat hosts South Africa for the first time at Under-19 level since 2006. The 19-year-old took 2-12 and struck 25 not out to help calm down a Windies chase which briefly flirted with failure.

Victory sends The Proteas inside the battle for seventh, and West Indies into the fifth-place playoff where they could face Australia.

The opening game of a thrilling Group B saw Australia and West Indies contest one of the best matches of the competition. The Caribbean outfit prevailed by three wickets to land their first-ever win over the Baggy Green at this level.

Australia, of course, have had a rather troubled week with Jake Fraser-McGurk sent home and several teammates in the dock over comments made on social media in the wake of their own quarter-final loss to India.

They must overcome Afghanistan to confirm the rematch with their former group sparing partner, a team they cannot underestimate.

Nigeria make history against Japan

With the exception of the final, there is no more important a placement game than to determine who will finish 15th and 16th at this Under-19 World Cup.

You might think that only regular viewers of Pointless, Mastermind and that one with Jeremy Clarkson will be noting the outcome.

But for the players and countries involved it holds seismic meaning.

This is Japan and Nigeria's first-ever appearance at a major ICC event. They may come away from this competition with some bruising defeats but the experience could be crucial in the development of the sport in their respective regions.

Cricket has barely scratched the surface in both East Asia and in Africa's most populated member nation, somewhat shamefully. What impact this could make remain to be seen.

Both sides clashed at Ibbies Oval knowing that unless rain intervened, history would be made. One of these two sides would have a first-ever major tournament win. The other would be wondering if one will ever come.

It was clear from the early stages which of these nations would be sipping the fizzy pop by the end of the afternoon. Japan were slightly limp, slipping to 97 for 7 before being dismissed for just 115 in 42 overs.

Nigeria made short work of what should have been a nervy chase. 'Keeper-batsman Sulaimon Runsewe struck his first half-century at this level before Samuel Mba polished off the pursuit with 14 from 16 balls.

If Nigeria become a major name in the sport, then remember where you were when they secured their first major tournament win: following the ball-by-ball scorecard.

Akhil Kumar gets in amongst UAE

The Plate stages of the Under-19 World Cup at least ensures that the statistics are not swayed towards the nations who progress the furthest. It could easily turn into a back-slapping exercise.

Top of the wickets column is Canada's Akhil Kumar, the allrounder who took 3-37 in the win over United Arab Emirates in the 13th place playoff.

The 18-year-old then struck 37 to help his side chase down 175 to win, but it has been with the ball where he has impressed during this competition.

Japan failed to get their first ICC tournament win

Helped by his six wickets in the win over Japan in the previous round taking him to 16 for the competition, Kumar has put daylight between himself and England's Hamidullah Qadri, who has 12 scalps to his name.

How much value do we give Kumar's effort, in the grand scheme of the tournament? Granted, he will play a similar amount of matches to his counterparts yet he will be forever operating at a lower level, on the Plate rung. Zimbabwe, Japan and UAE have been Canada's knock-out opponents.

His average of 15.37, by no means poor, is hardly a great indicator with 23 other bowlers above him, including Qadri and three others who have 11 wickets to their name.

This is not an attempt to take anything away from Kumar, who will be hoping this is not his last appearance for his country at a major ICC showcase, but it is worth taking the numbers in context.