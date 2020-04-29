The Cricketer and WeCricket launch brand new quiz show

The Barest of Margins is available to view now on WeCricket's YouTube channel with new episodes every Monday

The Cricketer have teamed up with YouTube channel WeCricket to produce the Barest of Margins, a brand new cricket quiz show.

Published on WeCricket's YouTube channel, which has over 190k subscribers, contestants will include England and IPL stars as well as leading cricket journalists and club players.

The format is simple. Contestants go head to head and each face a Super Over of questions. For each of the six questions, or 'deliveries', they must choose whether to go for one, two, three, four or six runs. The difficulty of the question will correspond to the number of runs they are aiming for.

Like a Super Over, whoever scores the most runs wins but don't worry New Zealand fans, boundary countback does not apply.

The first episode aired on Monday, April 27 and saw Harry Gurney and Pat Brown compete in a battle of the bowlers. Watch below to see who came out on top.

Pit yourself against England stars in the next episode, which will be published on WeCricket's YouTube channel at 6pm on Monday, May 4.

WeCricket have established themselves as one of the most popular cricket channels on YouTube, go check out their superb content here.

