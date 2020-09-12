Newport CC future uncertain after losing winter training facility

The conversion of their off-season base into an indoor gym has been described as a possible "death knell" for the sport in the area

Newport Cricket Club, a flagship club for Cricket Wales, admit they are facing severe financial implications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The club, which has both junior and adult teams, is wary of how financial difficulties could affect their winter season, with the club's junior coaching programme hit incredibly hard.

Pakistan Team practice session at Newport Cricket Club pic.twitter.com/E56SFpq3Of — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 9, 2017

The junior section has flourished in recent years, with the club developed into a 'Cricket Centre of Excellence'. With two cricket grounds and a Sports Pavilion, the club can have built some of the best regional facilities in the country.

This season, ex-Newport CC's Callum Taylor scored a century on his first-class debut for Glamorgan - another player to come through the Newport ranks.

However, after the Ancillary Hall, part of the club's Sports Pavilion was converted for use as a Covid-19 rehabilitation facility, the club has had its resources depleted.

Similarly, lost income has placed doubts over the club's ability to run their 2020/21 junior winter coaching programme, raising the concern that many of the club's current youngsters won't return to the sport.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, a club member, Mike Knight, said the impact of Covid-19 on the club had been hugely damaging.

“Hearing the news that the Ancillary Hall at the sports village which the club has used for more than 20 years, has been converted into a fitness gym for Covid purposes and unable to be used for winter cricket coaching is a massive blow to both the club and cricket in the area.”

“Our indoor cricket facility was the only purpose-built cricket facility in Newport and the South Gwent area, and with little cricket played in schools, its loss could see the death knell for cricket in the area”.

In response, Newport CC have launched a fund-raising appeal and have raised over £7,000 in the hope to find an alternative venue for their coaching programme.

A big thank-you to everyone who has donated to the fundraising and to those who would like to contribute you can still do so using the following link::

Total raised £7,534.00

https://t.co/p3GGNJdM3C — Newport Cricket Club (@NewportCricketC) September 2, 2020

For unrivalled coverage of the county season, subscribe to The Cricketer and receive 3 issues for £5