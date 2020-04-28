Essex fold with the bat again to bow out of Quarantine Cup as Gloucestershire progress

Jamie Porter, who earlier in the tournament lamented his batsmen’s wastefulness at the wicket, watched on in horror as the Eagles found themselves two down without a run on the board in the sunshine of Adelaide

Adelaide Oval: Essex 21, Gloucestershire, 25-2 - Gloucestershire won by 3 wickets

Essex’s dismal Quarantine Cup season with the bat continued as they were skittled for just 21 during a four-wicket defeat by Gloucestershire.

No one made more than 10 for Essex, as Gloucestershire’s bowlers made hay. Miles Hammond then took charge of the chase to book the West Country outfit their place in the Quarantine Cup semi-finals.

For Essex, their time in the competition is over.

Varun Chopra flopped a catch to mid-off to hand David Payne a wicket from his second delivery, before Cameron Delport was pinned lbw the very next ball - the South African only playing a shot once the ball had already rebounded out to fine leg - as Essex fell out of the traps.

Dan Lawrence finally got the scoreboard ticking from the eighth delivery of the innings, hoisting a towering six over extra cover off the bowling of Jerome Taylor.

However, from the very next ball, Lawrence departed. Trying to repeat the feat against Taylor, he could only find mid-off.

Essex’s time in the middle continued to fits and splurts. Ryan ten Doeschate crashed a huge maximum over midwicket but then spooned up a catch to mid-off off Qais Ahmad. Tom Westley bashed an elegant lofted off drive for four but then lost all composure at the crease and sliced a simple chance into the covers.

A target of 22, then, was never going to be enough.

Hammond lifted Porter’s first ball for six over point, and then clipped his second delivery for four through the legside to make Gloucestershire’s intentions immediately known.

In the end, it took just two overs for the chase to be completed.

